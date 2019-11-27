Teen e-scooter rider arrested after allegedly knocking down 12-year-old boy in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old who was riding an e-scooter was arrested after he allegedly knocked down a 12-year-old boy in Yishun.

The police said on Tuesday night (Nov 26) that they received a report about the incident at about 11am on March 29 last year.

The 12-year-old, who was said to have been knocked down at a basketball court near Block 838 Yishun Street 81, had bruises and abrasions on his right cheek and was bleeding around one of his primary molar teeth. He received medical attention for his injuries.

The 19-year-old rider is expected to be charged on Wednesday with causing hurt by a rash act.

Those found guilty of such an offence could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.