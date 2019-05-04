19-year-old arrested for drink driving after car mounts SUTD hostel walkway; no one injured

SINGAPORE - A young man has been arrested for drink driving after he drove onto a pedestrian walkway at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) near midnight on Friday (May 3).

Police said they were alerted to the car accident at 57 Changi South Avenue 1, the address for SUTD's hostel, at 11.54pm.

They subsequently arrested the 19-year-old driver for drink driving.

In response to queries, an SUTD spokesman said that no one was hurt. There was minimal damage to property, she added.

The Straits Times understands that the driver is not a student at the university.

The spokesman added that the case has been referred to the police.

An SUTD student named only as Ms Chen told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the incident occurred at the pathway between blocks 57 and 59 of the hostel.

Security arrived to control the situation and asked students not to approach the vehicle, the 21-year-old said, adding that police soon arrived and cordoned off the area.