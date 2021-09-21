18 people in Singapore arrested for illegal labour importation

SINGAPORE - Eighteen individuals have been arrested for suspected illegal labour importation, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Sept 21).

In a statement, MOM said that it mounted a 12-hour long enforcement operation last Tuesday (Sept 14) as part of an investigation involving a syndicate suspected of bringing foreigners into Singapore on work passes obtained through false declarations.

The operation took place at 22 locations around the island.

MOM said it began its investigations in July upon obtaining information of a foreigner's attempts to acquire a work pass illegally.

Through detailed analyses over a few months, the ministry uncovered a potential syndicate suspected of setting up several shell companies to apply for work passes, even though they had no legitimate business operations.

Such syndicates typically recruit Singapore citizens and Singapore permanent residents to receive CPF contributions as "phantom local workers" in order to illegally inflate the companies' quota to hire foreigners, said MOM.

Based on inflated quota, the companies would apply for work passes for the foreigners through false declarations and collect kickbacks from them.

These foreigners would then enter and remain in Singapore via the illegally obtained work passes.

"These practices undermine the integrity of our work pass framework," MOM said in the statement. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA), individuals convicted of obtaining work passes for a business that does not exist, is not in operation, or does not require the employment of foreigners may face a fine of up to $6,000, jail for up to two years, or both, per charge. If convicted for six or more charges, caning will also be administered.

Employers who hire foreigners illegally may face a fine of up to $30,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both, per charge. Upon conviction, they will be barred from employing foreigners.

Foreigners who undertake employment without a valid work pass may face a fine of up to $20,000, jail for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.



MOM officers interviewing an individual suspected to be involved in the syndicate. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



Members of the public who are aware of suspicious employment activities such as companies employing foreigners without valid work passes, persons receiving CPF contributions from unknown companies, or know of persons or employers who contravene the EFMA should report the matter to MOM at 64385122 or mom_fmmd @ mom.gov.sg

All information will be kept strictly confidential.