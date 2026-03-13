18 months’ probation for teen who assaulted cop, causing nose fracture

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The teen fought with his father at home and assaulted an officer who arrived at the scene.

SINGAPORE – A teenager who punched a policeman and fractured the officer’s nose was sentenced to 18 months of probation on March 13.

As part of his sentence, the 19-year-old must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.

His mother and sister were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The teenager pleaded guilty in July 2025 to one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant.

In a separate case, he also admitted to one count of sending a girl’s topless picture to another person without her consent.

The offender cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he committed the offence involving the picture.

Individuals below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan told the court that the teenager and his father had consumed alcohol on June 5, 2024.

The teen fell asleep in his room at their Tampines flat at around 3pm.

He woke up about six hours later, and got into a scuffle with his father after noticing that the man had made a mess in the flat.

The offender’s mother and two sisters tried to calm him down.

One of his sisters also made a police report, saying that her brother and her father were hitting each other with belts, hangers and sticks.

Two policemen arrived at the scene soon after and tried to calm the offender, who remained aggressive.

He followed his father into a room and the two officers tried to pull him back.

However, he managed to grab his father and a scuffle broke out.

The teenager then punched one of the officers in the face.

The other policeman shot a taser at the teen, who was arrested soon after.

The injured officer was found to have a fractured nose during a check-up the next day. He was given seven days of medical leave.

In an unrelated case in July 2022, the teenager got to know a girl, who was around 15 years old, on photo-sharing platform Snapchat.

After chatting for about two days, he asked her to send him nude photographs of herself, and she complied.

In late 2023, he sent the girl’s topless picture to another person who had asked him for photos of women in the nude.

Court documents did not state how this offence came to light, but the offender was charged in court in 2024.