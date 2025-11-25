18 months’ probation for teen who advertised vapes for sale

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Albee Chai Buo Yin (left) and Klein Kong Yan Kai at the State Courts on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE – A teenager who advertised vapes for sale has been sentenced to probation for 1½ years .

Albee Chai Buo Yin, now 20, had pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an imitation tobacco product and another charge of advertising the sale of vapes on messaging platform WhatsApp.

Her sentence on Nov 25 means she has to remain indoors between 10pm and 6am while on probation, and perform 50 hours of community service.

In October 2024, she advertised an assortment of e-vaporisers for sale on WhatsApp.

Two months later, officers from the Health Sciences Authority raided her residence in Jurong West and found six disposable vapes and one vape device fitted with a vape pod.

Chai later said the seven devices were for her personal consumption.

Officers also found messages on Chai’s phone revealing she had assisted her friends to buy vapes in Johor Bahru for delivery to Singapore.

In a separate case, Klein Kong Yan Kai, 20, was convicted on Nov 25 of one charge of possession of an imitation tobacco product.

He was found in possession of one vape device at Lakeside MRT station on June 21.

Investigations revealed he had bought three vape pods for $28 on April 27 and two pods for $45.50 on May 20.

He will return to court on Jan 6, 2026, after the judge called for a probation suitability report.