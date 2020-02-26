$171,000 worth of heroin and Ice linked to suspected drug trafficker seized: CNB

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old Singaporean man, suspected of being a drug trafficker, was arrested on Tuesday night (Feb 25) after being caught with about 300g of Ice and 1.5kg of heroin on him.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Wednesday that the arrest was made around Toa Payoh East.

The suspect was escorted to his flat in the area where another suspect, a 62-year-old Singaporean woman, was arrested after a search of the unit found an additional 508g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

Another group of officers from CNB stopped a Malaysia-registered car in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and arrested a 38-year-old Malaysian man after the 62-year-old Singaporean man was spotted entering and exiting the car.

The 38-year-old Malaysian refused to comply with the officers, who had to break the car windows to arrest the man.

A total of $11,200 in cash was found on him.

CNB said that the estimated worth of all the drugs seized is about $171,000.

The 2.012kg of heroin seized in total is sufficient to feed the addiction of 960 abusers for a week, while the 299g of Ice seized can feed the addiction of 170 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are being carried out.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice could be sentenced to death. Anyone caught with more than 25g of Ice is presumed to be trafficking the drug, unless proven otherwise.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin, also called diamorphine, can be sentenced to death.