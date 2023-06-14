17 weeks’ jail for woman who let father take rap for her in traffic accident

SINGAPORE - The woman who let her father take the rap for an accident that she caused has been sentenced to 17 weeks’ jail, after her lie was exposed by his own in-car camera.
Audrey Ong Hui Ling, 27, was handed the jail term on Wednesday after pleading guilty to four charges, including perverting the course of justice.
For her offence of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, she will also be disqualified from driving for two years from her date of release.
Her father David Ong, who defence lawyer S.S. Dhillon said had acted out of a paternal instinct, will appear in court in August.
He faces several charges, including perverting the course of justice. The 57-year-old was in court with his daughter on Wednesday.
David, who was working as a Grab driver at the time of the incident, was jailed for five days after the 2019 accident in Tampines.
On Oct 15 that year, Audrey drove the car her father rented for his job, even though she did not have a valid driving licence then. David was in the car with her.
At about 10pm, she made a U-turn at Tampines Avenue 2 without stopping to check for oncoming traffic and collided into the motorcyclist, who was going straight and had the right of way. He suffered a fracture to his wrist as a result.
Immediately after the accident, David allegedly told his daughter that he would take her place and assume responsibility for what happened. She agreed, and her father is said to have told police officers that he was the driver of the car.
He purportedly maintained the false account in his police statements and claimed that his negligence and fatigue from working long hours resulted in the accident.
In September 2020, he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.
The lie came to light when lawyers engaged by the victim to make a civil claim alerted the police to the audio recording of David’s in-car camera.
The recording revealed a conversation the father and daughter had, which led to David allegedly taking the rap.
Seeking a jail term of four months and one week to six months and two weeks for Audrey, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Goh said Audrey not only caused grievous hurt to the victim, but also entered into a protracted conspiracy with her father for him to take the fall for her.
“It was a deliberate and long-standing conspiracy which Audrey perpetrated until she had no choice but to come clean, two and a half years later,” said the DPP, adding that she admitted to the truth only when she was presented with incontrovertible and overwhelming evidence.
In mitigation, Mr Dhillon said the pair share a close relationship, and it was paternal instinct that saw David allegedly take the blame for his daughter, and not because Audrey told him to do so.
“After the accident, they were all in a panic-stricken state. It was the father who was controlling the situation...she went along with it,” he said, adding that David no longer works as a Grab driver.
Mr Dhillon added: “It was very miserable for this young girl to see her father serve a five-day sentence for an offence she committed. She had sleepless nights.”
The lawyer, who is also representing the father, had requested for David’s case to be heard in August. Mr Dhillon said David currently works as an IT consultant.
“He has to tender his resignation on July 1 to be entitled to the six-month bonus. As a one month notice has to be given as per company policy, he is ready to take his plea after Aug 1,” added Mr Dhillon.