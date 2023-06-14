17 weeks’ jail for woman who let father take rap for her in traffic accident

SINGAPORE - The woman who let her father take the rap for an accident that she caused has been sentenced to 17 weeks’ jail, after her lie was exposed by his own in-car camera.

Audrey Ong Hui Ling, 27, was handed the jail term on Wednesday after pleading guilty to four charges, including perverting the course of justice.

For her offence of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, she will also be disqualified from driving for two years from her date of release.

Her father David Ong, who defence lawyer S.S. Dhillon said had acted out of a paternal instinct, will appear in court in August.

He faces several charges, including perverting the course of justice. The 57-year-old was in court with his daughter on Wednesday.

David, who was working as a Grab driver at the time of the incident, was jailed for five days after the 2019 accident in Tampines.

On Oct 15 that year, Audrey drove the car her father rented for his job, even though she did not have a valid driving licence then. David was in the car with her.

At about 10pm, she made a U-turn at Tampines Avenue 2 without stopping to check for oncoming traffic and collided into the motorcyclist, who was going straight and had the right of way. He suffered a fracture to his wrist as a result.

Immediately after the accident, David allegedly told his daughter that he would take her place and assume responsibility for what happened. She agreed, and her father is said to have told police officers that he was the driver of the car.

He purportedly maintained the false account in his police statements and claimed that his negligence and fatigue from working long hours resulted in the accident.

In September 2020, he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.

The lie came to light when lawyers engaged by the victim to make a civil claim alerted the police to the audio recording of David’s in-car camera.

The recording revealed a conversation the father and daughter had, which led to David allegedly taking the rap.