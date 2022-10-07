17 people arrested for suspected involvement in selling illegal streaming devices

SINGAPORE - Four women and 13 men, aged between 24 and 61, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the sales of illegal streaming devices valued at about $500,000.

The police said on Thursday officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at several retail shops in popular tech mall Sim Lim Square on Tuesday.

During the operation, more than 2,500 sets of illegal streaming devices, which enable consumers to access unauthorised content from illegal sources online, were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found to have infringed the Copyright Act by making, dealing, importing, distributing, or offering of devices or services to access works without the authority of copyright owners can be fined up to $100,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sales of illegal streaming devices are serious offences.

In May, The Straits Times had reported that illegal Android TV boxes that offer access to pirated online streams or content were on sale at Sim Lim Square, with at least seven shops peddling these boxes.

Many of these boxes were also found to be on sale on online marketplace Carousell, with sellers claiming that their listings were legal.