17 arrested for allegedly smuggling 3,740 cartons of contraband cigarettes

Seventeen men were arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 3,700 cartons of contraband cigarettes via Sungei Jurong last Saturday .

In a joint statement yesterday, the police and Singapore Customs said the 14 Indonesians and three Singaporeans had evaded duty and goods and services tax (GST) totalling about $396,200 and $28,820 respectively.

The men, aged between 22 and 48, had allegedly tried to smuggle a total of 3,740 cartons and 448 packets of contraband cigarettes.

The contraband cigarettes, two foreign-registered supply vehicles and two Singapore-registered vehicles were seized.

Singapore Customs is investigating the case.

Police Coast Guard commander Cheang Keng Keong commended the officers for the swift arrest.

The senior assistant commissioner of police added that the authorities will continue to take firm action against such offenders.

Those who buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal in contraband cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences may also be forfeited.

The public can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs _intelligence@customs.gov.sg to provide information on smuggling activities or evasion of Customs duty or GST. They can also use the Customs@SG mobile app to report these illegal activities.