161 suspects nabbed in CNB raids; over $253k worth of drugs seized

A total of 161 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Aug 16 to yesterday.

CNB officers seized a total of more than 3kg of heroin, 544g of Ice, 53g of cannabis, 37g of ketamine, 31 Ecstasy tablets, 116 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 bottles of methadone over the nearly two-week period.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $253,000.

The youngest person arrested was a 17-year-old female Singaporean, suspected to be a drug abuser, the CNB said yesterday.

The areas covered in the operation included Lakeside, Potong Pasir, Sengkang, Teck Whye and Woodlands.

The CNB highlighted several cases from the islandwide blitz in detail.

On the afternoon of Aug 18, CNB officers raided a room at a hotel in Onan Road and arrested two Singaporean men, both aged 47, inside.

After a search of the room, about 370g of Ice, 37g of ketamine and 105 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

A 39-year-old Singaporean woman, who was believed to be another occupant of the hotel room, was later arrested in the vicinity, the CNB said.

In another case on the same day, a residential unit in Tampines Avenue 2 was raided in the evening.

CNB officers arrested a Singaporean suspect in the unit.

"Forced entry was effected as the 48-year-old male had refused to heed the lawful orders of the CNB officers to open the door," said the bureau.

Some 2.14kg of heroin, 8g of Ice, 11 bottles of methadone and cash amounting to $12,300 were found in the unit and seized.

A Singaporean man, aged 53, was arrested early the next day in a follow-up operation in Beo Crescent.

About 472g of heroin was seized from him, said the CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.