16 years’ jail, caning for 20-year-old who took part in gang rape of 2 teen girls

SINGAPORE - A man who was 18 years old when he took part in the gang rape of two teenage girls was sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 20 strokes of the cane for his role in separate incidents where the victims were plied with alcohol.

Muhammad Uzair Abdul Rahman, who is now 20, also sexually assaulted two other victims, in a crime spree that saw him violate at least three young girls in a matter of weeks in 2021.

Uzair, who was arrested on June 13 that year, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges of rape – one relating to a 16-year-old, and the other to a 14-year-old – and one charge of sexual penetration of a minor relating to a third victim, aged 14.

Another five charges for various sexual offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

They comprised charges of outrage of modesty relating to the 16-year-old, and sexual assault by penetration of a minor under 16 relating to the third victim and a fourth victim.

Prosecutors told the High Court that the 16-year-old, who knew she was being passed around but was too intoxicated to fend off her assailants, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the rape.

Uzair’s alleged accomplices – Noor Asri Mohd Tahil, 36; Mohammad Shahridzmie Salleh, 20; and Umar Abdul Rahim, 20 – have not been dealt with yet.

Uzair’s offences took place in the bedroom of Asri’s one-room flat when the victims were heavily intoxicated. Asri lived alone and would regularly invite large groups of people to hang out for drinks.

The 14-year-old rape victim was a runaway who was invited by her friend to hang out at Asri’s place.

In May 2021, she was introduced to a group of men, including Uzair and the alleged accomplices, who knew she was 14.

At first, she watched as the group drank whisky and beer, but was eventually persuaded to try the alcohol.

She then began staying at Asri’s flat. During her stay, various sexual acts were committed against her.

On one occasion, under the guise of playing a game of truth or dare, she was made to enter the bedroom with Asri and Uzair. Uzair admitted that he watched as Asri violated the girl.

On another occasion that same month, she became very drunk and drifted in and out of consciousness. One of the men carried her to the bedroom and placed her on the bed.

Uzair admitted that he and his accomplices took turns to rape her.