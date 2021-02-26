16-year-old girl among 76 people arrested for suspected drug offences in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old girl was among 76 suspected drug offenders arrested in a six-day islandwide operation that ended on Friday (Feb 26).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $135,000 during the operation, it said in a statement on Friday.

About 866g of heroin; 588g of Ice, which is the street name for methamphetamine; 568g of cannabis; 44g of new psychoactive substances; 1g of ketamine; 56 Ecstasy tablets; one Erimin-5 tablet, and 53 LSD stamps were seized.

During the operation, CNB officers had to force their way into a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio, where drugs and various drug paraphernalia were found.

The occupants - a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old man - had refused to comply with the officers' orders to open the door, said CNB.

Both Singaporeans were subsequently arrested. About 1g of heroin and a small amount of Ice were found on the 53-year-old man, while the other man had $1,982 in cash on him.

A total of 42 packets and straws containing about 373g of heroin, 15 packets containing about 67g of Ice, one packet containing about 1g of ketamine and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit on Sunday.

Another Singaporean man was also arrested near the unit for suspected drug-related offences.

"The 64-year-old male put up a struggle to resist arrest, and was believed to have discarded a small packet in the process," said CNB.

The packet was found to contain about 4g of heroin.

CNB officers also arrested two men in Sengkang on Tuesday as part of the operation, which also covered areas such as Bedok and Bukit Batok.

One of them was a 33-year-old Singaporean, who was nabbed near Sengkang Square. A total of 15 packets containing 54g of Ice, 50 Ecstasy tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized from him.

The other man, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was later caught near Rivervale Crescent and taken to his residence near Woodlands Drive 75.

A total of about 472g of heroin, 345g of Ice, 503g of cannabis, seven Ecstasy tablets, 50 LSD stamps and various drug paraphernalia were seized from his home.

The authorities are investigating the drug activities of the suspects.