16-year-old among 76 people nabbed in islandwide drug raid

A 16-year-old girl was among 76 suspected drug offenders arrested in a six-day islandwide operation that ended yesterday.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $135,000 during the operation, it said in a statement.

About 866g of heroin; 588g of Ice, which is the street name for methamphetamine; 568g of cannabis; 44g of new psychoactive substances; 1g of ketamine; 56 Ecstasy tablets; one Erimin-5 tablet; and 53 LSD stamps were seized.

During the operation, CNB officers had to force their way into a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio, where drugs and various drug paraphernalia were found.

The occupants - a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old man - had refused to comply with the officers' orders to open the door, said CNB.

The two, who are Singaporeans, were subsequently arrested.

About 1g of heroin and a small amount of Ice were found on the 53-year-old man, while the other man had $1,982 in cash on him.

A total of 42 packets and straws containing about 373g of heroin, 15 packets containing about 67g of Ice, one packet containing about 1g of ketamine, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit on Sunday.

Another Singaporean man was arrested near the unit for suspected drug-related offences.

"The 64-year-old male put up a struggle to resist arrest and was believed to have discarded a small packet in the process," said CNB.

The packet was found to contain about 4g of heroin.

The operation also covered areas such as Sengkang, Bedok and Bukit Batok.

The authorities are investigating the drug activities of the suspects.

Dominic Low