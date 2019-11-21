$15k fine for lawyer who molested 3 women

A managing partner of a law firm who molested three women while drunk in a bar, and then swore at the manager for trying to eject him, has been fined $15,000.

Devandran Karunakaran, 40, of law firm Ince Singapore, also threatened to make the bar manager lose his job. The Singaporean pleaded guilty to the offences, which occurred on May 16 last year.

The court heard on Tuesday that Karunakaran was drinking at a bar with two clients when he walked towards the first woman, identified as Ms H, 48, who works in sales. He stood behind her and stroked her back with both hands. The woman swerved away and shouted at him not to touch her.

Karunakaran, who was drunk, muttered incoherently, walked away and headed to the bar's upper level, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yen Seow.

About half an hour later, he approached two other women near a makeshift DJ stand on this level.

Ms P, 28, was working as a guest DJ at the bar, while her friend, Ms K, 30, who worked in the marketing division of a nightclub, was there to lend support.

Inserting himself between them, Karunakaran placed an arm on Ms P's shoulder and the other behind Ms K's back on her waist.

Ms P tried to shrug him off but he persisted, so she walked away.

Karunakaran moved his hand from Ms K's waist to her buttock.

Ms K said she felt shocked and violated and took a step away. She waved to a 31-year-old bar employee who had witnessed the incidents and asked him for help.

The employee told Karunakaran to leave the DJ stand but the lawyer ignored him, turned to Ms K and tried to pull her towards him for a conversation. Ms K pushed Karunakaran, who was escorted from the DJ stand by the employee.

When the bar manager later confronted him, Karunakaran hurled vulgarities and refused to leave the premises.

Karunakaran also asked the bar manager if he knew who he was dealing with and threatened to make him lose his job.

The manager, sensing that the matter might escalate, escorted Karunakaran out of the bar with the help of a security officer.

Even after leaving the premises, Karunakaran continued to direct a stream of abuse at the manager.

The security officer called the police and Karunakaran was arrested at about 2am the next day.