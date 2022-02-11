157 suspected scammers and money mules linked to nearly 500 cases under probe

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 157 people for their suspected involvement in scams or money mule operations.

The suspects - 97 men and 60 women aged between 16 and 71 - are believed to be involved in more than 495 cases of scams where victims lost more than $2 million.

The scams are mainly Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, bank-related phishing scams, tech support scams, China or government officials impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams and loan scams.

Those suspected were caught during a two-week island-wide enforcement operation between Jan 28 to Feb 10, the police said in a statement on Friday (Feb 11).

They are being investigated for the offences like cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Those who are found to be carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said the statement.

The police advised members of the public to reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile phone lines as they will be held accountable if the people making these requests are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, people can visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.