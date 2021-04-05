156 investigated in crackdown on drugs, gambling, scams and loan sharks

SINGAPORE - More than 150 suspects are being investigated over offences ranging from drug possession to financial crime after a week-long operation, police said on Monday (April 5).

The 132 men and 24 women include an 81-year-old and teenagers as young as 17.

They are being investigated for crimes including vice, illegal gambling, assisting loan sharks and e-commerce scams.

It follows a multi-agency operation that ended last Wednesday and was led by Jurong Police Division with support from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as Singapore Customs.

The operation covered various locations in Jurong West, Tuas, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok.

Of the 156 suspects, 41 men and four women aged between 18 and 80 are being investigated for offences relating to vice, drugs, traffic violations and secret societies.

Another 44 men and two women, aged between 32 and 81, are being investigated for gambling offences. About $4,500 in cash was seized from the group, along with gambling-related paraphernalia.

Another 24 men and 11 women, aged between 23 and 79, are being investigated for assisting in loansharking activities and loan scams.

A group of 18 men and seven women, aged between 17 and 61, are being investigated for e-commerce scams and commercial crime offences, and are believed to be involved in 54 cases reported islandwide involving a sum of more than $374,000.

The remaining five men, aged between 25 and 41, were arrested for offences under the Customs Act and Immigration Act.

A total of 27 packets of tobacco and one carton, four packets and 26 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from them.

Commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shee Tek Tze, said: "This joint operation led by Jurong Police Division is part of our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe.

"The police will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take tough enforcement actions against those are involved in criminal activities."