15 years’ jail for man, 86, who hacked ex-partner to death for not giving him bigger room

SINGAPORE - More than 20 years after she left her abusive partner, Madam Lim Soi Moy let him move in with her in 2004 because he did not want to live alone.

In 2019, Pak Kian Huat, then 82 and the father of her four children, became aggrieved when Madam Lim, 79, refused to let him move to a bigger room in her four-room Toa Payoh flat.

In the early hours of Sept 1, 2019, Pak took a chopper from the kitchen and hacked her to death.

When the police arrived, he told the officers he was glad he was able to kill her.

He had inflicted 54 wounds on her body, 31 of which were on her head and neck.

On Monday, Pak, now 86, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide in the High Court.

Justice See Kee Oon said the intensity of Pak’s brutal and vicious attack on Madam Lim can be seen by the horrifying number of injuries on the victim.

“It was a senseless attack on a defenceless victim,” said the judge, adding that Pak’s anger had festered over a fairly trivial matter.

Justice See noted that Pak stopped attacking the victim only when she was no longer talking.

“There was no hint of remorse or compunction even as police arrived at the scene,” he said.

The judge added that being of advanced age was not a mitigating factor when the offence is heinous.

Pak was originally slated to plead guilty in September 2022. During the eventful hearing, his previous lawyer discharged himself while Pak disputed many facts and repeatedly interrupted proceedings.

Pak and Madam Lim met in the 1950s when they were in their teens. He was a shipyard worker and she was a housekeeper.

They never married but lived together and had four children, who are now in their 50s.

The couple’s relationship deteriorated over the years, partly because Pak was bad-tempered and abusive towards his partner and, at times, their children.