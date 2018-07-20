15-year-old girl nabbed for loanshark harassment after splashing paint on houses

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in the eastern and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

The police said in a statement on Thursday (July 20) that they were alerted to several cases of loanshark harassment in Bedok South, Tampines, Sengkang and Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon between July 6 and July 8.

The gates of the residential units were splashed with paint and chained with bicycle locks. Debtor notes were also left behind.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the teenager's identity through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

She was nabbed in Tampines Street 21. A mobile phone was also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment may face a fine of up to $50,000, mandatory jail term of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.