15-year-old boy arrested after selling drugs to 14-year-old girl; CNB blitz nabs 70 suspects in total

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after selling the drug Ice to a 14-year-old girl.

The boy, who is suspected of drug trafficking, and the girl, who is suspected of abusing drugs, were among 70 suspects arrested for alleged drug offences during a four-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The operation was conducted between Monday (Nov 18) and Friday, the agency said on Friday.

Drugs worth $71,000 were seized in the operation, including 9g of new psychoactive substances, 20g of heroin, 704g of Ice and an Ecstasy tablet.

Some of the areas covered in the operation included Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

In one of the cases on Wednesday, officers arrested two drug trafficking suspects - a 22-year-old Singaporean woman and a 32-year-old man - in a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 11. A total of 100g of Ice, an Ecstasy tablet and a small amount of green powdery substances suspected to contain controlled drugs were found in the unit.

Drug paraphernalia such as a digital weighing scale and numerous drug smoking apparatuses were also found in the unit.

In another case on Thursday, CNB officers tailed a 29-year-old Singaporean man when he left a residential block at Yishun Street 81.

The suspect's vehicle was intercepted along Mandai Road and the suspect was arrested. CNB officers recovered about 580g of Ice, a digital weighing scale and drug-related utensils from the van.

CNB said it is investigation the drug activities of all the suspects, adding that the 704g of Ice seized can feed the addiction of 402 abusers for a week.