15 people probed for breaching safe distancing measures at shophouse party

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 15 people who were found at a shophouse located along North Bridge Road on Dec 20 for breaching safe distancing measures.

A 29-year-old man, who was part of the group of Singaporeans, was also arrested for committing a rash act.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 12 men and three women, aged between 22 and 40, had gathered to drink alcohol on Dec 19, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 23).

When police officers arrived at the two-storey shophouse following a police report, the 29-year-old man allegedly attempted to leave the building via the roof.

He was later arrested.

"Upon further checks, there were 14 other persons found in the shophouse, 10 of whom were hiding on the rooftop," said the police.

Investigations are still ongoing.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

If found guilty of doing a rash act, the 29-year-old man can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.