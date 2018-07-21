15 arrested in police raids on massage outlets

Fifteen people were arrested after police conducted raids on massage establishments and public entertainment outlets on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that action was taken against two massage establishments and three entertainment outlets.

During checks in Tanjong Pagar Road, Lavender Street and Chinatown, a massage establishment was found to have contravened licensing conditions, while another was found to be operating as an unlicensed massage establishment.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Three entertainment outlets in Jalan Sultan and Tanjong Pagar Road were found to have contravened licensing conditions.

The police arrested 12 women, aged between 24 and 38, for working without valid work permits under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Of the 12, two were also arrested for offences under the Immigration Act.

Separately, police arrested a 40-year-old man for public drunkenness and a 31-year-old woman for drug-related offences.

Actions will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainment Act and Massage Establishment Act.

Ng Keng Gene