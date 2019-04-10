14-year-old boy arrested for suspected housebreaking and theft

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in breaking into and stealing from a home.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (April 10) that they received a report on March 30 that a residential unit along Bukit Batok Street 32 had been broken into and a tablet computer was stolen from the home.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager during follow-up investigations with the aid of police camera images, and arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

The tablet was also recovered.

The teenager is expected to be charged in court on Thursday with housebreaking and theft by day.

The police advised property owners to secure all doors, windows and other openings with good quality grills and close-shackled padlocks when leaving their premises unattended.

They also advised property owners to refrain from keeping large sums of cash in their dwellings, and install burglar alarms and closed-circuit television cameras to cover the access points to the premises.

The alarms and cameras should be tested periodically and be in good working condition.