14-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into coffeeshop, stealing $1,700 worth of cash and cigarettes

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday (Oct 1) for allegedly breaking into a coffeeshop and stealing from it.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, police said the boy was arrested in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Monday, at about 8pm.

Police had received a report earlier in the day that a coffeeshop, also located in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, was broken into.

Several cartons of cigarettes and cash amounting to $1,700 were stolen.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division identified the boy after follow-up investigations and arrested him.

The boy will be charged in court with housebreaking and theft by night, which is punishable by caning and jail time of up to 14 years. But as the boy is only 14, his age will be taken into consideration in any sentence, if convicted.

Members of the public are advised to adopt crime prevention measures such as refraining from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in unattended premises, said police.