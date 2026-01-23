14 weeks’ jail for man who imported more than 800 vapes into Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lim Teck Wee, 20, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail on Jan 22 after pleading guilty to one count of importing vapes.

SINGAPORE - To earn some fast cash, a man agreed to work as a delivery driver to import vapes into Singapore, despite knowing that vapes are illegal in the country.

As Lim, a Malaysian, would travel to Singapore occasionally for work as a freelance electrician, he decided to deliver the prohibited items after coming across an advertisement in October 2025.

The advertisement promised a salary of between RM1,000 (S$318) and RM2,000 for each job.

When he replied to the advertisement, Lim was told that the delivery job involved importing vapes and related components into Singapore.

He accepted the job despite knowing vapes are illegal in Singapore, as he needed the money.

In the second week of October 2025, Lim delivered vapes into Singapore on two occasions and earned a total of RM3,040.

He was caught the next month at Woodlands Checkpoint, where officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) searched the vehicle he drove from Mount Austin in Johor Bahru.

They discovered 870 pieces of disposable vaporisers, among other vape-related items.

In sentencing, District Judge Lim Tse Haw said a deterrent sentence was warranted due to the harm that vapes do to public health.

Those caught importing vapes into Singapore can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.