14 people under police probe over scams involving $338,000

SINGAPORE - Eight men and six women are assisting in police investigations into various scams and commercial crimes involving more than $338,000.

The 14 suspects, aged between 18 and 43, are believed to be involved in a total of 42 cases, which were mostly reported in Punggol and Sengkang.

The police said in a statement on Thursday (July 26) that the cases include e-commerce and loan scams.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division had conducted a two-day enforcement operation on Monday and Tuesday.

Police added that the suspects are being investigated for cheating.

Anyone who is found guilty of cheating may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Ang Mo Kio Police Division commander, assistant commissioner Zhang Weihan commended the officers for their good investigative work.

He also advised the public to be wary of online advertisements where deals might appear to good to be true, and warned against sharing personal information with strangers.

"The police will not hesitate to come down hard on those involved in scams," he added.

In the statement, the police included an advisory on measures to take to avoid falling victim to online purchase scams. These are:

- Make your online purchases only from reputable vendors;

- If advanced payments are necessary, only transact with people you know and trust;

- Check that the person or company you are buying from is physically located where they claim to be;

- Check the company or seller's track record. Make enquiries with the clients and customers about the service they received from the seller;

- Never give your bank account numbers, credit card numbers and personal information to anyone you do not know;

- Do not provide any information that is not necessary to make the purchase;

- Do be mindful that scammers may use a local bank account for the transaction to enhance their credibility. The owner of the bank account may not be the person communicating with you online;

Those who need advice on scams can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg