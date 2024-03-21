14 months’ jail for maid who stole jewellery from employer’s home and pawned it for over $23,000

SINGAPORE – A maid who stole 59 pieces of jewellery from her employer’s home over nine months and pawned them for more than $23,000 has been sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

On March 21, 50-year-old Sumarmi, who goes by only one name, pleaded guilty to two theft in dwelling charges and one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The Indonesian woman, who had worked for her employer for more than 10 years, also stole over $10,000 in cash from the home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu said Sumarmi was employed as a foreign domestic helper in 2009 or 2010 and lived with her employer and his family.

Sumarmi knew that her employer and his wife kept their valuables in locked cabinets. In 2020, she found the keys to her employer’s cabinet and kept the spare copy.

She then bought a generic key for $5.90 from a hardware store and realised it could open one of the four locks on her employer’s wife’s cabinet.

Subsequently, she found and kept the keys that could be used to open the remaining three locks on the cabinet.

Thereafter, on multiple occasions between March and December 2023, Sumarmi stole a total of 59 pieces of jewellery from the cabinet and pawned them for $23,380.

Several of the pieces that were pawned were recovered, but Sumarmi did not make restitution for the loss caused by her actions.

In 2023, Sumarmi also stole from the home two stacks of $2 notes worth $4,000, multiple $50 notes worth $600 and cash in various foreign currencies worth more than $5,900.

Her crimes came to light in December 2023 when her employer noticed that several stacks of his cash were missing.

The employer and his wife then found a pouch on Sumarmi containing a stack of pawn tickets and keys that could open their locked cabinets.

Sumarmi denied stealing any items, but the police were called and she was arrested.

Investigations later revealed Sumarmi spent the stolen cash and the money she received from pawning the jewellery to pay off debts to her friends and buy clothes for herself.