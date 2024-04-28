13 women and one man arrested, investigated for suspected involvement in vice-related activities

SINGAPORE - Thirteen women and one man were arrested in connection with vice-related activities after police raided hotels and residential units in the central part of Singapore on April 24 and 25.

The 14 suspects are aged between 22 and 59, the police said in a statement on April 28. Cash amounting close to $40,000, mobile phones, and vice-related paraphernalia, such as condoms, were seized.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central Police Division conducted the operations in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road, and Orchard Road.

A 59-year-old man, who allegedly facilitated the operation of an online vice syndicate, is slated to be charged in court on April 29 for his suspected involvement in knowingly receiving a reward for providing services that will aid the prostitution of any person.

Under the Women’s Charter, those found guilty of knowingly soliciting, receiving, or agreeing to receive any reward for providing any service that aids, or may aid, the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to seven years and fined not more than $100,000.

Any person who uses a remote communication service with a Singapore link that offers or facilitates the provision of commercial sexual services by a woman or girl to another person in Singapore can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.