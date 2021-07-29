13 under probe for Covid-19 breaches in Ubi Road entertainment outlet suspected to be operating illegally

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people are being investigated for allegedly committing breaches of safety measures in a public entertainment outlet suspected to be operating illegally, the police said on Thursday (July 29).

They had conducted enforcement operations on 77 massage establishments and 59 public entertainment outlets across Singapore between July 20 and 24.

The 13 were found on commercial premises in Ubi Road 1 last Saturday during one of the operations. The unit was believed to have been operating as a public entertainment outlet, the police said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man is also being investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a licence at the outlet. He is suspected to be involved in managing the alleged illegal public entertainment outlet.

Eight massage establishments also allegedly committed various licensing breaches under the Massage Establishments Act and are being investigated.

Under the Act, those found carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions may be fined up to $5,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

People who breach safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those who supply liquor or provide public entertainment without a valid licence can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.

Members of the public and businesses are advised to take safe management measures seriously, said the police.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.