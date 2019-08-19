12,479 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized, largest haul in last five years: ICA

SINGAPORE - A total of 12,479 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found encased in concrete blocks in a lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Monday (Aug 19).

ICA officers found the cigarettes while conducting checks on the arriving Malaysia-registered lorry on July 27 at about 9am. The lorry was carrying a consignment of 16 concrete blocks.

The officers spotted anomalies in the concrete blocks so they drilled holes and uncovered the cigarettes hidden within.

The 25-year-old male Malaysian driver was immediately arrested and the case was handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

This is the largest haul of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered by ICA in the last five years. The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to $1,240,430 and $90,590 respectively. Investigations are still ongoing.