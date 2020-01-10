122 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day CNB blitz, including 14-year-old boy

SINGAPORE - A total of 122 suspected drug offenders were arrested during a four-day islandwide blitz, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jan 10).

The youngest suspected drug abuser arrested was a 14-year-old Singaporean boy.

Drugs with an estimated value of $25,000 were seized, comprising 353g of cannabis, 184g of heroin, 86g of Ice, 23g of new psychoactive substances, nine Erimin-5 tablets and six Ecstasy tablets.

The operation took place from Monday morning to Friday morning, covering areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Sengkang, Whampoa and Woodlands.

The CNB said it raided a residential unit near Sembawang Drive and arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean for his alleged drug trafficking activities. A total of 353g of cannabis, seven Erimin-5 tablets and two Ecstasy tablets were found.

The 353g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of around 50 drug abusers for a week.

The agency is investigating the drug activities of the arrested suspects.