12 years’ jail, caning for man who raped woman in toilet after hitting her head against wash basin

SINGAPORE – A man who raped a 52-year-old woman in a toilet after hitting her head against the wall and a wash basin was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and 16 strokes of the cane on Wednesday.

Chew Kee Hock, who was 28 years old at the time and 30 now, was also ordered by the High Court to pay about $140 in medical fees to the victim, after the prosecution sought a compensation order against him.

He had pleaded guilty in February to one charge each of aggravated rape and attempted aggravated rape.

Three other charges, including one for criminal trespass, were taken into consideration.

Chew worked at a healthcare products company in Toa Payoh.

On the night of Aug 17, 2021, he heard someone showering in the women’s toilet in the office building and later saw the victim coming out of the toilet.

He found her “very sexy” and made small talk with her.

Two days later, he took medical leave but went to his workplace in the evening with the specific intention of raping the victim.

He found the toilet door locked, but discovered that the key for his bedroom could unlock the door.

Shortly after 8.30pm, the victim entered the toilet to take a shower. Chew unlocked the door, barged into the toilet and slammed the door shut behind him.

The two of them wrestled on the wet toilet floor. He pulled her hair and repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, while she struggled and shouted for help.

Chew pulled the victim’s towel over her mouth to muffle her shouts. She stopped screaming after he threatened to suffocate her.

He then asked her to perform a sex act on him, but she refused. She got up and tried to lock herself in a cubicle, but Chew pulled her out and forced himself on her.

After the rape, the victim ran out of the toilet, screaming for help.