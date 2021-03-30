12 people probed for breaching Covid-19 rules by allegedly singing karaoke, socialising in Joo Chiat shophouse

SINGAPORE - Twelve people are being investigated for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures after a raid at a shophouse along Joo Chiat Road, the police said on Tuesday (March 30).

On March 26, the occupants, aged between 20 and 44, were allegedly found consuming alcohol, singing karaoke and socialising.

The seven men and five women will be investigated under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Those who breach these measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000 or both.

The unit also did not have any public entertainment licence or liquor licence, the police said.

Karaoke equipment found at the unit was seized.

A 27-year-old man, who is believed to be the operator of the unit, will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to $20,000.

The police advised the public to take safe distancing measures seriously.

It said: "Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."