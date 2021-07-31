117 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; Jurong Fishery Port cluster exceeds 1,000 cases

SINGAPORE - There were 117 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Saturday (July 31), including 26 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 1,025 as at noon on Saturday.

There was also one new case linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 251 cases.

Of the 117 locally transmitted cases, 67 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another eight linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 42 were new unlinked cases.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases are seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One of the cases was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the rest developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

MOH will provide more details on Saturday night.