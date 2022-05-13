111 women and a man arrested for suspected vice-related activities

SINGAPORE - Police arrested 111 women and a man for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities after raiding multiple premises around Singapore between March and April.

The women, aged between 20 and 50, and the man, 58, are being investigated for offences under the Women's Charter, said the police on Friday (May 13).

"Some of the women arrested during this operation were believed to have advertised sexual services online," they added.

The suspects were rounded up at condominiums, massage establishments, hotels and residential units in areas including Bedok, Bukit Batok, Yishun and Geylang.

The operation, which involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven land divisions, took place between March 3 and April 30.

"We will spare no effort to clamp down on vice activities in Singapore and take enforcement against perpetrators, including those operating elusively online," the police said.

Those convicted under the Women's Charter with using online platforms linked to Singapore to offer or facilitate the provision of paid sexual services can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years for the first offence.

Subsequent convictions carry a maximum penalty of a $150,000 fine and a seven-year jail term.

The police added that all property owners are responsible for ensuring that such illegal activities do not take place in their units. They should exercise vigilance and look out for suspicious or dubious tenants.

This can be done by personally inspecting the prospective tenant's documents of identity or having a face-to-face interview with the tenant.

Property owners or their agents who knowingly rent their premises to anyone for vice-related activities can face a fine of up to $100,000 and a jail term of up to five years, if convicted under the Women's Charter.