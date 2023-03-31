$110k to be confiscated from man convicted of illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE – The High Court has ordered the confiscation of more than $110,000 from a man convicted of illegal gambling activities.

On July 12, 2018, under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, Gan Chin Huat was sentenced to 26 months’ jail and fined $160,000 for providing a Singapore-based remote gambling service and receiving illegal 4D and TOTO bets.

Police investigations found that Gan, 51, was the upstream agent-in-charge who created and issued online betting accounts for six co-offenders on illegal remote gambling websites that facilitated lottery, soccer and horse betting. This included the collection of illegal 4D or TOTO bets, and settling of illegal 4D or TOTO monies.

Gan was also found to have accumulated unexplained wealth disproportionate to his known activities over the years, according to financial investigations by the police.

On March 13, 2023, the High Court made a confiscation order against Gan, with the amount to be recovered approximately $110,332.67, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Under Section 7(1) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, any person convicted of a serious offence can have the benefits derived from criminal conduct confiscated.