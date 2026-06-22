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11 months’ jail for man who downloaded child abuse material

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Tou Jen Hau, 49, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child abuse material on June 22.

Tou Jen Hau, 49, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child abuse material on June 22.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Claudia Tan

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  • Tou Jen Hau was sentenced to 11 months’ jail for possessing 13 child abuse videos found on his electronic devices.
  • He admitted downloading these videos for sexual gratification from a file-sharing platform.
  • Police seized his devices after raiding his home on March 6, 2023.

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SINGAPORE – A man who was found with child abuse videos in his electronic devices was sentenced to 11 months’ jail.

Tou Jen Hau, 49, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child abuse material on June 22.

Police had raided his home on March 6, 2023, and seized his laptop and two hard disk drives.

A total of 13 child abuse videos were extracted from the devices.

The videos depicted children engaging in sexual activity, and exposing their genitals.

Tou sought out the videos for his own sexual gratification and downloaded them from a file-sharing platform.

He also admitted to downloading such material since 2010.

He saved the videos in his laptop or on the external hard disk drives.

“The accused did this so that (the file-sharing platform) would not automatically allow others to download the pornography from his computer,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh.

The prosecutor sought a sentence of between 13 and 14 months’ jail for Tou, noting that one of the videos found in his possession was almost an hour long.

For the possession of child abuse material, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or caned.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.