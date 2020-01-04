$1.1 million worth of drugs seized from two suspected drug traffickers

SINGAPORE - About $1.1 million worth of drugs were seized from two suspected drug traffickers over two days earlier this week, and investigations into the activities of both suspects are ongoing, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (Jan 4).

The first suspect, a 39-year-old Singaporean male, was arrested around noon on Thursday along Pasir Ris Drive 1.

CNB officers had tailed him from near Woodlands Drive 50, and later found 2,009 Ecstasy tablets and 4,000 Erimin-5 tablets in his car. A raid of the suspect's residential unit near Compassvale Lane yielded $16,250 in cash, CNB said.

The second suspect, a 23-year-old Singaporean male, was arrested the next morning near Lorong 16 Geylang.

The suspect was brought to his car which was parked at a multi-storey carpark near Woodlands Drive 50.

Officers found a total of 60g of heroin, 854g of ketamine, 8.6kg of Ice, 2,800 Ecstasy tablets and 2,919 Erimin-5 tablets in the car boot.

CNB said: "Preliminary investigations found that the 39-year-old suspect had picked up the drugs that were seized from him, from under the car parked at Woodlands Drive 50, where the 23-year-old suspect had earlier left them."

The 8.6kg of Ice seized was sufficient to feed the addiction of about 4,900 abusers for a week, CNB said.

"CNB will continue to mount sustained operations against drug traffickers and abusers, to keep the streets of Singapore drug-free," the bureau said.