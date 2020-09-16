11 men fined over unlawful gathering in condo during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - An illegal get-together at Eastbay condominium during the circuit breaker has cost 11 men a total of $25,200 in fines.

The men pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Sept 16) to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Members of the public were banned from leaving home without a valid reason or meeting other people not living in the same place for social reasons during the circuit breaker period, from April 7 to June 1.

Alex Teo Han Yuan, 27, was given the steepest fine of $3,000 for holding the event in May at his Eastbay unit in Tay Lian Teck Road, near Upper East Coast Road.

Teo Wee Liang, 27, was fined $2,700, while three others - Zane Lucas Quek, 27; Joey Seng Koon Hwee, 32; and Nicholas Tan Zhi Qin, 34 - were each fined $2,500.

A fine of $2,000 each was levied on the other six men: Darren Ho Shu Qiang, 23; Neo Hwee Siang, 24; Ryan Tan Jia Wei, 25; Jeffrey Foo Chek Suan, 28; Lim Cheng Yao, 29; and Winston Lee Wei Zheng, 35.

The case involving a 12th man - Nicholas Lau Wei Chong, 25 - is still pending, with a pre-trial conference to be held on Oct 15.

A first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act,.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.