11 men arrested after police raid at industrial office space in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - An industrial office space in Ang Mo Kio was raided by the police last Saturday (Oct 17), leading to the arrest of 11 men, aged 21 to 38, for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Preliminary investigations found that the space, which is located in Ang Mo Kio Street 64 , was allegedly operating as a gambling den.

A 32-year-old man was said to have operated the den and that two other men, aged 21 and 38, assisted in the management of the den's illegal operations.

Eight other men were found to have participated in illegal gambling activities, the police said on Tuesday.

In addition, two poker tables, twenty chairs and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

The police said investigations are ongoing and added that they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

Those convicted of managing or assisting in managing a place being used as a common gaming house can be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for up to three years.

Those found gaming in a common gaming house can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.