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Retiree Phua Chiew Tong was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

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SINGAPORE – When his car rolled unintentionally backwards, a man tried to brake but stepped on the accelerator instead, causing an accident that killed two friends he had known for more than 50 years.

On April 20, Phua Chiew Tong, 86, was sentenced to the maximum fine of $10,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, causing the deaths of Mr Ng Lian Khew and Mr Chan Wing Chai.

The retiree was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

Court documents stated that Phua had since 2013 routinely picked up his two friends for trips to Johor Bahru to buy food and groceries.

Shortly before 8am on Oct 11, 2023, Mr Ng, 76, and Mr Chan, 83, were at the entrance of a multi-storey carpark in Lorong 7 Toa Payoh when Phua arrived in his car.

After the vehicle came to a halt, Mr Ng opened the boot while Mr Chan opened the front passenger door.

Deputy public prosecutors Darren Ang and Kenley Kwan stated in court documents: “As they did so, the car began rolling backwards.

“Seeing that his friends were close to the car, the accused attempted to step on the brake pedal to bring the car to a halt.”

Phua stepped on the accelerator instead, and he lost control of the vehicle when it accelerated in reverse.

The front passenger door then collided with Mr Chan, while the rear of the vehicle struck Mr Ng.

The car rolled over the pair after they fell to the ground.

After that, it mounted a kerb, knocked down a signage board and hit a pillar.

Phua got out of the vehicle and saw his friends lying unconscious.

Mr Ng and Mr Chan were later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, but both of them died shortly after 9am that day.

An autopsy report stated that Mr Ng died of blunt force chest and pelvic injuries, while Mr Chan died of multiple injuries.

On April 20, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Phua to the maximum fine of $10,000, adding that this case involved “exceptional circumstances”, given the nature of the offence in which the wrong pedal was engaged.

Phua was represented by lawyers Choo Si Sen and Choo Yean Lin, who also asked the court to sentence their client to a fine.

The team from Tan Lee & Partners said that Phua has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since the tragedy.

They also said that he has a degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine, and a lung disease, likely a type of pneumonia.

Urging the court to consider their client’s advanced age and declining health, the lawyers added: “Old age has been recognised as a good mitigating factor for not passing a crushing sentence.

“There is absolutely no likelihood that the accused will reoffend.”

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016.

Given the dire situation on the roads, The Straits Times will be running stories to remind all road users, including drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians, to be more careful.

The stories will highlight the irreversible consequences of a traffic accident, regardless of whose fault it is.