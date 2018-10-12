108 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day islandwide CNB operation

SINGAPORE - A total of 108 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which ended on Friday morning (Oct 12).

The authorities seized 2,163g of heroin, 44g of Ice, 13g of cannabis, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, 10 Ecstasy tablets and 468g of new psychoactive substances in the four-day operation, CNB said in a statement on Friday.

During the operation on Wednesday, CNB officers arrested a 63-year-old man and seized drugs worth about $154,000. Officers recovered 876g of heroin, 29g of Ice and cash amounting to more than $87,000 from a unit in Teck Whye Lane.

They also found a package containing 1,277g of heroin on a grass patch, which the suspect had thrown out of the window before his arrest.

The latest operation, which was supported by the police, took place in Bedok, Boon Lay, Bukit Merah, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Whampoa, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB said that investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.