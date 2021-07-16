104 suspected drug offenders arrested, more than $198,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth an estimated $198,000 were seized and 104 people arrested on suspicion of drug offences in islandwide raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) that began on Monday (July 12).

More than 500g of Ecstasy, 190g of heroin, 1.76kg of crystal methamphetamine or Ice, 5g of new psychoactive substances and various drug paraphernalia were seized, CNB said on Friday.

Among those arrested was a 16-year-old youth suspected of drug abuse.

Three Singaporean men aged 55, 48 and 44 were arrested in a series of raids on Wednesday in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

CNB's preliminary investigations found they had used drugs in a residential unit where a five-year-old boy was present.

Cash amounting to $2,784 was also found on the 44-year-old man.

On Thursday, officers arrested four men and two women aged between 23 and 40 in Sumang Walk in Punggol, Simei Street 3 and Victoria Street. All six were Singaporean.

Drugs were found on these suspects, as well as in residential units in Simei and Bedok, and in a hotel room in Victoria Street.

Initial investigations showed that the 33-year-old man had been dyeing the Ice blue in the hotel room.

Another raid on Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, in a residential unit in Siglap Link. The woman's two-year-old son was present during the raid.

Officers found more than 1.6kg of Ice and 530g of Ecstasy tablets in the unit.

CNB said it is investigating the drug activities of those arrested, and appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure the children who were present during the arrests are taken care of.