104 drug offenders nabbed in 4-day CNB operation

SINGAPORE - More than 100 suspected drug offenders were nabbed during a four-day island-wide anti-drug enforcement operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (April 26).

The operation by CNB began on Monday morning and ended on Friday morning, with 104 people arrested.

A total of 551g of Ice, 308g of new psychoactive substances, 57g of cannabis, seven Erimin-5 tablets, one Ecstasy tablet and some gamma-hydroxybutyrate were seized.

The operation was supported by the police and some of the areas covered included Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Eunos, Marsiling, Simei, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one case on Monday afternoon, officers deployed in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 2 observed a 35-year-old Singaporean man leaving the area in a car with a 34-year-old Singaporean man.

Their car then drove and stopped near Tuas View Square and, shortly after, a lorry driven by a 46-year-old Malaysian man arrived and stopped beside the car.

The two vehicles parted ways shortly after, not knowing that they were trailed by CNB officers, CNB said in a statement.

Officers intercepted the car along Eunos Road 5 and arrested the two Singaporean men.

A black bag containing 514g of Ice worth about $51,000 was recovered from under the front passenger seat of the car where the 34-year-old man had been seated.

CNB said that 514g of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of about 294 abusers for a week.

The lorry was separately trailed to Penjuru Lane and the Malaysian man was arrested when he got out of the vehicle.

A total of more than $1,200 in cash was also seized from the three suspects.

A later search of the two male Singaporeans' residences uncovered two Erimin-5 tablets, two unknown yellow tablets and two improvised drug utensils belonging to the 35-year-old, and a small amount of Ice belonging to the 34-year-old Singaporean.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all suspects.