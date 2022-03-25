100 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation, drugs worth $382,000 seized

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide bust between March 14 and 23, seizing drugs with a street value of about $382,000.

In a statement on Friday (March 25), CNB said that about 279g of heroin, 404g of 'Ice', 6,308g of cannabis, 237g of ketamine, 2g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), more than 709g of 'Ecstasy' tablets, 197 Erimin-5 tablets, 19 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps and 200ml of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) were seized during the operation.

The operation covered areas such as Choa Chu Kang, MacPherson, Sengkang and Tampines, and the youngest offender arrested was a 16-year-old Singaporean male.

In one of the operations on March 16, CNB officers had to use force to enter a 57-year-old Singaporean man's flat in Boon Lay Place when he refused to comply with the officers.

CNB added that before the man's arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been thrown out of the window.

The officers seized four packets containing 'Ice' and various drug paraphernalia from that flat. They alsorecovered a small packet stained with 'Ice' and drug paraphernalia later.

On the same evening, police arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean man in Jalan Damai area for suspected drug-related offences and the CNB was alerted.

A total of about 37g of 'Ice', 3,026g of cannabis and 122 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the flat. Various drug paraphernalia, seven knives, a chopper, an airsoft gun and cash amounting to $5,580 were also seized.

The next day, the man was escorted to his residence in the vicinity of Bedok North Road area and more drug paraphernalia and another airsoft gun were found.