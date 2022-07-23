100 suspected drug offenders arrested, drugs worth $470,000 seized: CNB

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide bust between July 18 and 22, seizing drugs with a street value of about $470,000.

The areas covered during the operation were Boon Lay, Changi, Sengkang and Toa Payoh.

Cash totalling $63,097 was also seized.

In one of the raids, CNB officers targeted a residential unit in the vicinity of Sumang Walk and arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean man on July 19 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 66g of heroin and 16g of Ice were seized, along with drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to about $4,327.

On July 21, CNB officers arrested four male foreign nationals, aged between 22 and 30. One was caught after a short chase.

The officers seized packets of Ice, cannabis and Ecstasy tablets from a 29-year-old, while another packet of cannabis was recovered from a 30-year-old.

CNB said that before their arrest, the men were believed to have discarded a package in the vicinity. The package, which contained cash amounting to $14,630, was later retrieved.

The 29-year-old was taken to his hideout in the vicinity of Lorong 9 Geylang, where more drugs were recovered. A 35-year-old foreign male national, who later came to the residential unit, was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

In total, 239g of Ice, 9,317g of cannabis, 174g of Ecstasy tablets and 111g of heroin were recovered. Cash amounting to $34, 530 was also seized.

In another operation on the same day, CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old Singaporean woman and a 41-year-old male foreign national in a private residential area in the vicinity of Haig Road. About 7g of Ice and cash amounting to $15,940 were recovered from the woman, while cash amounting to about $8,300 was recovered from the man.

The suspects were escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity, where Ice, cannabis, ketamine, Ecstasy tablets, an LSD stamp and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Another package containing a small packet of Ice was later seized.

In total, 335g of Ice, 18g of cannabis, 103g of ketamine, 62g of Ecstasy tablets, one LSD stamp and drug paraphernalia were recovered. The cash seized came up to $24,240.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.