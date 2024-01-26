10 years’ jail for stepfather who sexually abused teen after she gave birth

SINGAPORE – After finding out that she was pregnant with her then-boyfriend’s child, a teenager moved in with her mother and stepfather who offered to take care of her.

But after she gave birth, the teenager, who was then 16 to 17 years old, was sexually assaulted by her stepfather, who was 46 to 47 years old at the time.

On Jan 26, the man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail by the High Court. He cannot be caned as he is now 50 years old.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of rape for forcing the victim to perform an oral sex act on him in 2020.

The definition of rape in the Penal Code was expanded in 2020 to include oral and anal penetration without consent.

Two other charges, one each for sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In the earlier court hearing on Nov 23, 2023, Deputy Public Prosecutor J. Jayaletchmi told the court that the victim lived with her grandparents when her mother married the accused in October 2017.

In August 2018, the teen moved in with her mother, stepfather and two step-siblings in a one-room rental flat.

She gave birth to a daughter in April 2019.

In 2020, the accused sexually assaulted the victim while her mother, step-siblings, and daughter were asleep.

While she was sleeping on a mattress in the living room with the baby, he approached her and pulled her into his room, where he slept alone.

He told the victim that he wanted to teach her how to protect herself against men, and told her to perform an oral sex act.

The victim, who felt helpless, complied with his instructions.