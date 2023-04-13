10 weeks’ jail for ex-police NSF who entered female toilet, insulted policewoman’s modesty

SINGAPORE - A former full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail on Thursday for criminal trespass and insulting a policewoman’s modesty.

District Judge Brenda Tan had earlier convicted Jonathan Chua Wei Cong, 26, of the offences after a trial.

Details about the policewoman, then 30, and the unit cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect her identity.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said that Chua and two male course mates had ended their lessons at the unit sometime after 4.30pm on March 12, 2019.

The trio then made their way to a male toilet, passing by the female restroom along the way.

According to the two course mates, they left the male toilet first, and Chua caught up with them 30 seconds to three minutes later.

“The accused was left alone and unattended during this period of time,” said DPP Tan.

During the trial, the victim testified that she had gone to take a shower at around 4.45pm and that she heard the main toilet door open about 10 minutes later.

DPP Tan said: “About five to 10 seconds later, she turned to face the... cubicle door and saw a mobile phone appearing in an upward motion from the top right-hand side of the said door.

“The victim froze initially before she reacted by shouting ‘Oi’ loudly. She saw the phone move downwards, disappearing from her sight. She heard the main toilet door widen before she heard the said door close.”

The prosecutor told the court that the policewoman took less than five minutes to dry herself and get dressed before she left the shower cubicle.

She did not see the intruder as the person had fled by then.

The policewoman reported the incident to her superiors and provided a description of the mobile phone that she saw. She lodged a police report that evening.

DPP Tan said: “While on the stand, the victim stated that when she saw the phone pointed at her, she ‘blanked out’ and felt ‘humiliated’... She broke down and started sobbing when she was asked to recall how she felt.”