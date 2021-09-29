10 taken to hospital after seven-vehicle crash on PIE

Ten people were taken to hospital after an accident involving seven vehicles took place on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday morning.

The accident involved a trailer truck, a motorcycle, three lorries and two cars on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Jalan Eunos exit.

Police were alerted to the accident at around 8am, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 8.05am.

The SCDF took 10 people to Changi General Hospital and assessed three others - who did not want to be taken to hospital - for minor injuries.

A 25-year-old male lorry driver, a 24-year-old male motorcyclist and eight passengers from the three lorries, aged between 25 and 45, were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

The police are investigating.