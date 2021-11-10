10 people found gathering for birthday celebration in hotel room after fight among guests

SINGAPORE - Ten people, aged between 18 and 25, are being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures after allegedly gathering on Oct 30 for a birthday celebration in a hotel room.

They were discovered after a fracas involving members of the group, which resulted in a call to the police.

When officers arrived at the hotel in Newton Road, they learnt that a 25-year-old man had acted aggressively against two others in the same group and caused injuries to them.

He was arrested for causing hurt by an act which endangers life or personal safety of others, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 10).

He is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations against all 10 individuals for breaching safe distancing measures are ongoing.

The hotel is also being investigated by the Singapore Tourism Board for alleged breach of Covid-19 safe management measures.

Individuals found guilty of the offence of causing hurt by an act which endangers life or personal safety of others are liable for a fine which may extend to $5,000, an imprisonment term which may extend to one year, or both.

Those who are guilty of voluntarily causing hurt may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Individuals who breach the regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 are also liable for a fine not exceeding $10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.

In a statement, the police said: "We take a serious view of irresponsible behaviour relating to non-compliance with safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously."