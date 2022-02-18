10 people caught selling e-cigarettes fined between November and January

SINGAPORE - Ten people have been convicted and fined more than $100,000 for selling electronic vaporisers here.

Aged between 19 and 36 years, the 10 people were prosecuted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and convicted from November last year to January this year.

In a release on Friday (Feb 18), HSA highlighted several of these individuals, including a man who bought and smuggled his stocks from Malaysia.

Andy Yap Wen Rong, 22, had failed in his initial attempt to advertise them on Carousell.

He was then caught advertising and selling e-vaporisers, or e-cigarettes, and related components on Telegram.

On Nov 25 last year, he was fined a total of $35,000.

The second case highlighted by HSA was Damien Tng Jia Kang, 26, who was caught bringing in the prohibited items through Woodlands Checkpoint.

He was found to have also sold them on WhatsApp.

Tng was fined $13,500 on Dec 16 last year.

The third case highlighted was a foreign student who was caught selling e-vaporisers on multiple social media platforms.

Chen Xin, 23, was initially caught dealing with duty unpaid cigarettes by Singapore Customs.

But further investigations found that he was also selling e-vaporsiers and related components on WhatsApp and WeChat.

On Jan 6, he was fined $22,500 for the e-vaporiser offences and $9,500 for dealing with duty unpaid cigarettes.

Since 2018, HSA has prosecuted at least 74 people for selling e-vaporisers and their related components.